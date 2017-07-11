WATCH: Police release dash-cam video of chase and crash

La Crosse Police release more details into the chase Sunday afternoon that led to a vehicle crashing into Swift Creek.

The department released dash-cam video from one of their squad cars that show the chase through downtown La Crosse that started at 4:50 p.m.

At one point, the vehicle speeds down the street at more than 60 mph. Most of the chase went south off of Copeland Avenue down 2nd Street.

The chase ends when the vehicle crashes over an embankment and into Swift Creek after missing a turn at Norplex Drive and Hood St.

Police also identified the driver of the vehicle as 19-year-old DeShawn Huff of Winona.

According to a release from the department, Huff was able to get out of the vehicle after it crashed into the water. Officers threw ropes to Huff, but he panicked and wasn't able to grab them before going underwater.

Dive rescue teams pulled Huff from the water several minutes later.

Fire Department: Swift Creek victim rescued in 13 minutes

Huff is in critical condition at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

An independent investigation into the chase and crash is underway by the Wisconsin State Patrol per La Crosse Police Department policy.

