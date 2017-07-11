Pettibone Park unveils new rental facility

A new facility at Pettibone Park will now let you rent kayaks, fishing gear, paddle boards, and other water recreational equipment.

The modern style facility will house twenty kayaks and paddle boards. The building cost $192,000, but it was paid for by Pettibone Campground, RV, Resort, and not by tax payer money. This is the first of three phases to be completed at Pettibone park over the next couple of years.

Jared Flick, Recreation Specialist adds, "The shelter over there (shelter north of the beach) was used primarily for maintenance, and we kind of introduced outdoor programming with kids and fishing, and stuff like that. The demand from the community has grown over the last couple of years, so we have been planning this expansion right here and it's finally happened."

"All the funding for this project has come through use of Pettibone Parks. So, Pettibone RV, Pettibone Campground, and Pettibone Resort, so all the fees collected from that go into an account that we then use to make improvements here at Pettibone Park. This is phase one of the improvements that are happening here", Flick said.

Rentals are available Monday-Sunday 12pm-8pm. The rentals range from a couple of bucks for fishing gear, to $10 for paddle boards. The kayaks and paddle boards can be used in the Pettibone lagoons and main channel. Jared recommends only experienced kayakers go out on the main channel.