City set to sell historic building for $10

The City of La Crosse is poised to vote on selling a historic building on the north side for only ten dollars.

The building that formerly housed "Buzz's Bikes" on 800 Rose Street has had a troubled history of late, facing roof collapses and tax foreclosures. The city says without a buyer, it would likely be foreclosed and demolished, something they would rather not see happen to a building with a 130 year history in La Crosse.

The problem, they said, was that the amount of work necessary is financially so much that most buyers would not take it on while also fronting a high price for the initial purchase.

RDM Development LLC agreed to take on renovations in exchange for the unusually low buying price of $10. They plan to create commercial space on the lower floors and apartment spaces on higher floors while maintaining the historic integrity of the building.

The deal will not be finalized until a vote in the common council meeting Thursday, July 13.