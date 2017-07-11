Green waives preliminary hearing on child abuse - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Green waives preliminary hearing on child abuse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - -

Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green has waived his preliminary hearing on child abuse charges in Brown County Circuit Court.

The 40-year-old Green was in court Tuesday on accusations he struck his 15-year-old daughter in the head in a dispute over household chores last month at his Green Bay area home. A complaint says Green told deputies he may have thrown his daughter to the floor.

A court commissioner agreed to lift some no contact provisions in Green's bond, including that he have no contact with his sister-in-law, mother-in-law and no unsupervised contact with minors. Green however cannot contact his teenage daughter.

Green is expected to enter a plea to child abuse and disorderly conduct Aug. 24.

He's the Packers' all-time leading rusher and was a four-time Pro Bowl pick.

