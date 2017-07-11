La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness seeking 'Project Manager'

A new position will oversee homelessness data for the City of La Crosse.

It's part of the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness' ongoing mission to secure permanent housing in the area for those in need. Their current mission? House 20 people experiencing chronic homelessness in the city by August, 31.

"We're about halfway there so as a part of our one hundred day sprint to get to that number of twenty. We're about on target," expressed Mayor Tim Kabat.

Jacqueline Marcou, Council Member for District 6 in the City of La Crosse initially proposed the idea for a new position and said they're seeking an individual who wants to make an impact.

"The collaborative is looking for someone who is open-minded, brilliance would help, somebody who has the empathy to look at this position as an opportunity to really make a difference," said Marcou.

Marcou added that they have a goal of finding someone to fill the vacancy by August.

"So right now we don't really have a project manager so to speak, it's still Erin our consultant. So what we'd like to do is to get everything tested and run through for our last cycle which will start in September and that will focus on homeless families with children," added Marcou.

The council finance committee agreed to spend $75,000 on the position over the course of three years . Catholic Charities will house the position, which is funded by the City of La Crosse and the La Crosse Community Foundation.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness