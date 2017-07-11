Former La Crosse Loggers face off in MLB All-Star Game

The La Crosse Loggers are no strangers to having former players make it big. 14 players over their 15 year existence were drafted into the majors and hundreds more in the minors.

But a head to head match up in one of the biggest games in baseball is a first.

"It's kind of surreal," said Loggers GM Chris Goodell. "You couldn't really dream up a better pitching match up on the biggest stage, at the all star game."

Before a combined 18 years in the major leagues, Chris Sale and Max Scherzer shared a common connection: taking the mound at The Lumberyard.

"They were extremely fiery competitors on the field as you see now in their big league careers. You know they were both 18 or 19 years old at the time so you saw electric arms, on both ends, but they weren't who they are today, they weren't polished."

Their raw talent later developed and led them to become some of the best in the league with just under 3500 career strikeouts between the two. Despite their big success, they still have a place in their hearts for their old summer league.

"For me it was a time where I really got to break out and shine," Scherzer said in a 2013 interview with the Northwoods League. "They gave me an opportunity to pitch and for me I remember looking back on taking that opportunity and running with it."

"It was like a party out there sometimes," said Sale in 2013 about the La Crosse Loggers games. "It was fun. Fans were always into it, the stadium was always electric... it's a great city."