La Crescent Planning Commission plans for the future of downtown

On July 11, the La Crescent Planning Commission took public opinion regarding the future of downtown La Crescent.

With the next 20 years of development in mind, commission members organized to hear the public's opinion.

Providing a chance for community members to voice their requests for the future of downtown gives the planning commission a better idea of what the community is looking for.

"People say they want more services downtown, they want more retail options downtown, more entertainment options downtown. To do that we need to animate our streets and get people to live downtown." Donald Smith, Chair of the La Crescent Planing Commission.

For the project to succeed, commission members find it essential to reach a common goal with the community to keep decisions on track.

"As council people change and other officials change the vision could change, and then all of a sudden the decisions that are made are more random acts than decisions focusing on an end point." Smith elaborates, "By having a plan that we all agree to, we have a goal and all the decisions can focus on reaching that objective."

To voice your opinions on the future of downtown La Crescent, visit the Planning Commission's website, or contact the City at (507) 895-2595.