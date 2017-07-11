Loggers bats go silent against Willmar

One night after rallying from five runs down to win, the Loggers couldn't score a single run in a 1-0 loss to Willmar Tuesday.

Stingers pitcher Nick Lackney tossed seven and two-thirds innings and gave up no run and three hits while striking out eight.

La Crosse's Derik Beauprez was the tough luck loser.

Beauprez pitched seven innings and gave up just one run while striking out nine.

The Loggers fall to 3-4 in the second half 17-24 overall.

Same two teams play at Willmar Wednesday.