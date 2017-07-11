Loggers bats go silent against Willmar - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Loggers bats go silent against Willmar

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

One night after rallying from five runs down to win, the Loggers couldn't score a single run in a 1-0 loss to Willmar Tuesday.

Stingers pitcher Nick Lackney tossed seven and two-thirds innings and gave up no run and three hits while striking out eight.

La Crosse's Derik Beauprez was the tough luck loser.

Beauprez pitched seven innings and gave up just one run while striking out nine.

The Loggers fall to 3-4 in the second half 17-24 overall.

Same two teams play at Willmar Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.