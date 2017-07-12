Governors from US states gather amid multiple challenges - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Governors from US states gather amid multiple challenges

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The nation's governors are gathering this week amid great uncertainties for their states.

Proposed changes to the nation's existing health care law will be front and center as Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate seek ways to salvage their overhaul effort.

Governors from both parties have spoken out against elements of the most recent bill, which could have enormous consequences for the states. The National Governors Association has called on the Senate to give governors a say in shaping any reforms.

Their summer meeting begins Thursday in Rhode Island and will include an address by Vice President Mike Pence. Governors from over 30 states and the territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have said they will attend.

Other topics will likely include Medicaid funding and climate change.

