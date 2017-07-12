St. Anthony ends policing in suburb where Castile was shot - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-St. Anthony ends policing in suburb where Castile was shot

Posted: Updated:

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (AP) - The City of St. Anthony will end its policing contract with the Twin Cities suburb where a black motorist was fatally shot by a police officer a year ago. The City Council Tuesday night voted to terminate its police coverage for Falcon Heights.

St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez stopped Philando Castile in Falcon Heights last July, a traffic stop that ended with Yanez fatally shooting him.

Yanez, who's Latino, on Monday agreed to leave the St. Anthony police force in exchange for $48,500. He was recently acquitted of manslaughter and other charges relating to the shooting. Castile was shot several times after he told Yanez that he was armed. Castile had a permit for his gun.

Castile's girlfriend livestreamed the aftermath of the shooting on social media, a video that was widely shared.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.