Copy-Vos says holding Wisconsin roads budget flat is option

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Assembly Republicans continue to oppose new borrowing for roads if there isn't a way to pay for it.

Vos said Wednesday that without a way to pay for the borrowing, the only option left is to hold the transportation budget flat.

Vos made the comments as he headed into a private meeting with Gov. Scott Walker and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to discuss the budget.

Senate Republicans have discussed a funding plan that would rely on somewhere between $700 million and $750 million in borrowing. Walker proposed $500 million in borrowing in his budget and last week proposed lowering than to $300 million.

Assembly Republicans have been pushing for revenue increases to pay for borrowing, but Senate Republicans and Walker oppose that.

