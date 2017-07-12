Copy-Lawmaker: '99 percent' sure craft brewery changes dead

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker says a proposal to require breweries and wineries to sell their products through distributors is going nowhere.

Craft brewers were outraged last month when a memo emerged detailing a plan that would require breweries and wineries to worth through distributors rather than sell their products on-site directly to customers. The brewers feared the plan would force them to shut down tasting rooms and pay distributors' exorbitant amounts of money.

The brewers and wineries worried the Legislature's finance committee would slip the requirements into the state budget with little scrutiny.

Rep. Dale Kooyenga, a member of the committee, said Wednesday that he's 99 percent sure the proposal is dead. He says the proposal doesn't make any sense and committee members want craft breweries to grow.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.