Copy-Soules trial could be rescheduled by end of month

A trial for former reality television star Chris Soules could be rescheduled by the end of July, according to a new court order out of Buchanan County.

A "telephonic status review hearing" and trial scheduling conference is set for 1 p.m. on July 26 at the Buchanan County Courthouse.

The 35-year-old former "Bachelor" star and Arlington resident is accused of crashing into the back of a tractor during an accident in April, and then allegedly leaving the scene. Police say 68-year-old Kenny Mosher of Aurora died after being hit in a crash along Slater Avenue that night.

Originally, the trial was set to begin next week in Buchanan County, but Soules and his defense had asked for extensions to certain deadlines tied to the case. The trial was officially delayed last week.