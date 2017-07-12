Copy-Storms cause mudslide in Millville

Along with flooding, another concern this morning is mudslides in one part of eastern Iowa.



In Millville, which is in Clayton County, a mudslide caused part of a hill to slide away.



A tree slid right into a home and damaged a garage. A lot of dirt can be seen left behind from the mudslide.



The owner of the garage, Jim Hankes, says he hasn't seen anything this bad in his 68 years in the area.

"Worst I have ever seen it. I've seen it bad, but this is the worst."

He says he was woken up by the mudslide.

"I was in bed right here. And it come down and hit the side of the house, I knew something was going wrong, so I got out of there and come out," he said.