Old Style Oktoberfest beer returns to Oktoberfest

A special delivery today at La Crosse City Hall. City Brewery Brewmaster Randy Hughes and Oktoberfest Grenadiers delivered the first case of Old Style Oktoberfest Beer. That beer returns to Oktoberfest this year.

It's a German, Marzen style beer designed for the cooler temperatures of fall. It's not only returning to Oktoberfest, it's produced locally at La Crosse City Brewery.

The beer is a limited edition but it will become available for a short time beginning July 31st. You can find it at Festival Foods among other retailers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota. It's also featured this year at Chicago's North Coast Music Festival September 1 - 3.