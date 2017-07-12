Culver's Co-Founder serves as keynote speaker at LADCO breakfast

Craig Culver shared the beginnings of his family business with business owners and employees in the La Crosse area.

He served as the keynote speaker for the 21st Annual La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO) Industry Appreciation Breakfast on Wednesday morning that took place at the Radisson Center.

Culver, the Co-Founder and Chairman said it's important to retain high quality, friendly hospitality, and a great value for guests. His advice for young entrepreneurs? Keep pushing towards their dreams, but stay humble.

"I like to look back because I think it's important to know where your roots are, but you have to look forward as well. You can't forget where you came from and just because you had this success today doesn't guarantee it tomorrow," said Culver.

With roughly 600 restaurants in 24 states, Culver's has experienced strong growth since its first store opened in 1984.

"The thing that differs any business, it's the people. It really is the people, it's the team it's the people that are going out of their way to please the guest. And if we don't have that, we're just another place and I don't want to be another place," added Culver.

The program also featured the presentation of the Diamond Recognition Award to the manufacturing firm making major strides in such areas as product innovation, export growth, investment and expansion, and job creation.

In addition, the 21st year winners of the CenturyLink / LADCO Coulee Region Entrepreneurial Initiative's Business Plan Competition received awards for drafting impressive blueprints for the companies of the future