La Crosse Police arrest statement critical of local courts

La Crosse Police continue to take jabs at local judges when it comes to sentencing criminals.

Wednesday morning, police released a statement detailing the arrest of Antjuano Green, 35, of Onalaska, on charges including delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and a half-dozen counts of bail jumping.

Police arrested Green during a 'no-knock' search warrant with Onalaska Police and the La Crosse County Tactical Unit. Green tried to run, but was caught a short time later.

Officers seized $16,564 in cash along with 13 grams of cocaine and paraphernalia.

Green is expected to make a court appearance Wednesday afternoon in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Besides the details of the arrest, the release comments on Green's prior record.

Antjuano Green is no stranger to La Crosse Police since we have arrested him in 2012 and again in 2016 for dealing cocaine. Green received a 13 year sentence for the 2012 case. The interesting thing, however, is that according to court records, this sentence was amended on 05-23-2014 to “Time Served” by a local judge. Ultimately, the decision to cut his sentence significantly shorter than the original sentence imposed just a year earlier, led La Crosse Police to arrest him 2 more times for dealing drugs in our community. When taken into custody this time, Green was out on a $7500.00 cash bond for 2 felonies from his 2016 case.

The local judge referred to in the release is Judge Ramona Gonzalez according to online court records.

This isn't the first time La Crosse Police have commented on the court system. Last month, the department made similar comments related to sentencing in another drug bust. They wouldn't comment on camera at that time.

