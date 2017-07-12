Drivers reminded to be extra cautious following Sunday's fatal I-90 accident

As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol has yet to release the name of the woman killed on Interstate 90 on Sunday.

Her death serves as an unfortunate reminder of the dangers highways can pose to drivers, pedestrians and first responders. A study by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found the majority of police officer deaths between 2010 and 2014 were the result of a car crash or being struck by a car.

In Wisconsin, the state requires drivers to abide by the "Move Over" law. That means, if you're able to safely move out to the opposite lane of emergency vehicles, you are required to do so.

"I see a lot on the road where people think you have to move over from the right lane to the left lane," Trooper Ryan Smith with the Wisconsin State Patrol, said. "You don't have to if you can't do so safely, so what you do then is just slow down."

However, Smith warns from coming to a full stop on the interstate while trying to get over.

"We don't want people slowing down dramatically, because that can cause an even bigger problem," he said. "That opens the door for another potential accident."

As a driver, Wisconsin law prohibits pulling over on the side of the interstate for any reason other than an emergency.

"If you're caught pulled over to make a phone call, check the GPS, or anything like that, you can face a steep fine," Smith said. "We want people to exit the interstate completely to do those kinds of things."

If car trouble forces you to pull over, Smith recommends staying in the vehicle and making any necessary calls for help.

"We want people to stay in their cars and not get out," he said. "You're safer if you stay in your car to call a tow truck or help. The moment you get out you've made the situation much more dangerous."

If you find yourself outside of the car, Smith says never turn your back to traffic and always be aware of approaching cars.

"Stand in the ditch or wherever is farthest from the road," he said. "You never know what people in approaching cars are doing."

Eric Ellis, a paramedic with Tri-State Ambulance, says for the most part drivers give emergency vehicles enough room. However, there is always room for improvement.

"We always try to position an ambulance or fire truck at the back of the scene so if a vehicle were to come at us, it would strike the biggest vehicle first to absorb most of the blow," Ellis said. "We also angle the tires a certain way as well so if the vehicle were to get hit, it would be less likely to hit first responders."

Slick roads during winter months can prove even more hazardous for first responders, especially when responding to calls on the interstate.

"I can remember one time I stepped out of the ambulance and my feet hit glare ice and I slid toward the railing of the overpass," Ellis said. "I caught myself, and ended up looking down at Highway 35. So we really do have to be extra careful."

On Saturday, a good samaritan was killed along Interstate 94 in Waukesha County after stopping to help a stranded motorist. Police say 37-year-old Frank Schiller crashed into a minivan that had pulled to the side of the road with a flat tire.

"If you see someone stranded, have the passenger call 911, but keep driving," Smith said. "You'll still be able to help them by calling 911, but pulling over to assist can be extremely dangerous."