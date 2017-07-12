Mayo implements 'Epic' record system

Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Wisconsin began implementing Epic over the weekend.

Tim Johnson, Regional Vice President for Mayo Clinic Health Systems said it's taken a long time for electronic health systems to evolve. He added that this single, electronic technology will consolidate everything into one location.

"To upgrade all of our technology, to make sure that our technology is safe and our patient records are safe that is a huge undertaking and it's incredibly important," said Johnson.

The Epic system will allow Mayo to take care of patients more efficiently, improve their quality, and improve patient safety.

"The transition process is a great deal of building the system, a great deal of training on how to use the system including having super users available, having Epic experts here. As well as other consultants here," added Johnson.

It's known internally as the Plummer Project, because the initiative builds on the legacy of Henry Plummer, M.D., who created the world's first patient centered health record at Mayo more than 100 years ago.

Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Minnesota will go live in November, with the Rochester campus taking on the new technology in May 2018.

MORE INFORMATION: Mayo Clinic Health System