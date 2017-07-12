Architects present plans for La Crosse Center Renovation Project

The La Crosse Center renovation project took another step forward on Wednesday.

The architects chosen for the project met with the La Crosse Center board Wednesday afternoon to present a number of different designs for the project and estimated costs of each design. Overall, the board plans on remodeling and upgrading the current facility with new seating and lighting. They also want to add a ballroom and expand the east and west side of the building.

La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey says they hope to narrow down some of the options moving forward.

"We're hoping to scale it in a little bit. It's kind of like bringing a helicopter in and landing it real, real slow and we get closer and see a little better of what we want to do and what direction we want to do and we're going to get council input, the mayor input, and we got some other folks here that we're going to be talking to so with all that information together along with the board, we can make some decisions," says Fahey.

The total cost of the project will be around $45 million.

Once plans are approved, construction is slated to start next spring.

