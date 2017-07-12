Storms lead to small Iowa bridge collapse

The Millville Road Bridge collapsed because of recent storms.

The bridge is located between Osterdock and Colesburg, and it looks like parts of the road washed away and heavy debris got stuck under the bridge, causing it to move.

People in the area are saying the bridge was built in 1906 in Dubuque, and they never thought this could happen.

"It's hard to believe. I didn't really believe this bridge would wash out. Four years ago, the road in front of it washed out, and I never actually expected the bridge to fall down," Cindy Meyer of Colesburg said.

Meyer said she'll have to use a different route now, and that means traveling more down gravel roads.

She said she hopes the county repairs the bridge, but after they debated to fix the road after it washed out four years ago, she's not sure what they plan to do.