Kids learn about native reptiles at Myrick Park

Kids at Myrick Park had the chance to learn about native species of reptiles in a very hands on way Wednesday morning.

The "Reptile Roundup" had exhibits featuring native species of snakes, turtles and frogs at the Myrick Park Center. These species play a huge part of the ecosystem in the driftless area, which is the home of more than 60 different species of reptile and amphibians.

"Some of these animals are highly feared or misunderstood," said animal specialist Matt Heeter. "It's just a way for people to gain some first hand knowledge as far as dispelling some of those myths and learning about the true nature and benefit that these animals do provide in the ecosystems that they live in."

Reptiles were not the only ones on display. Native fish species like bluegill and pumpkinseed panfish had their own exhibit as well as an active bee colony.