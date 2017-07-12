Plans for new recovery facility deepen community partnerships

Coulee Council on Addictions unveiled design plans in May for a new recovery center. On Wednesday, the organization with the help of Mayo Clinic Health System announced the location of the Coulee Recovery Center.

Coulee Council on Addictions has been in its West Avenue location for decades.

"The building's being held together by a Band-Aid," said Tom Thompson, Campaign Co-chair for Coulee Council on Addictions.

The organization will build a brand new 13,000 sq. ft. facility complete with a neighborhood coffee shop, more multi-purpose rooms to hold meetings, and a larger drop-in center.

"It really does allow us to go forward as an organization," said Dan Radtke, Campaign Co-chair for Coulee Council on Addictions. "It allows us to grow, and that's what's really important."

Finding the best location for the new facility was not an easy task.

"We spent three months traveling around every nook and cranny in the La Crosse area," Thompson said. "Land is hard to come by."

Mayo Clinic Health System heard about the need for land and decided to step in.

"We just really felt strongly that we wanted to help them find a new home in this neighborhood," said Joe Kruse, Regional Chair of Administration with Mayo Clinic Health System.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kruse and Radtke signed a long-term lease agreement. The new Coulee Recovery Center will be built on a piece of land on Ferry Street between 9th and 10th Streets. The location provides off-street parking, green space, and access to a bus route for those in treatment.

"The recovery community deserves the project that we're doing at Coulee Council," Thompson said. "They deserve a great facility and programs and a great place to meet and congregate. So, that's all going to happen over there."

The partnership opens doors and starts dialogue about how to provide the best addiction treatment.

"The Coulee Council at this point has instigated, started the conversation with both healthcare systems as far as the behavioral health folks and the county," Thompson said. "To have good conversation to see what the model looks like now for the recovery community and what it could look like and should be for a robust, healthy recovery community."

"We think that with the new program that we have in mind, the new facility will make that even more attractive to our patients," Kruse said. "I'm not exactly sure where this will take us, but I'm sure it will be a springboard for even more work together."

The new recovery center will cost a total of $2.9 million. At Wednesday afternoon's meeting, campaign members announced they have currently raised $2.2 million for the building.

Pending approval from the city, construction is expected to begin this fall. Coulee Council hopes to have the facility completed by next spring in time for the organization's 50th anniversary.

To learn more about or donate to the Coulee Recovery Center, visit the website.