Ryan campaign ends first half of 2017 with $11.15 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan's campaign finished the first half of 2017 with $11.15 million on hand.

The campaign announced the figure Wednesday evening. The statement said Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, raised $3.4 million during the first six months of the year.

The deadline for filing congressional campaign fundraising reports for the first half of the year is Saturday.

Two Democrats - union ironworker Randy Bryce and Janesville School Board member Cathy Myers - have announced they will challenge Ryan next year.

Bryce announced his candidacy on June 19. His campaign said on July 5 that he had raised $430,000 over his first two weeks in the race. Myers announced her candidacy on June 22. Her campaign didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking fundraising numbers.

