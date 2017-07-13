Ryan campaign ends first half of 2017 with $11.15 million

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan's campaign finished the first half of 2017 with $11.15 million on hand.

The campaign announced the figure Wednesday evening. The statement said Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, raised $3.4 million during the first six months of the year.

The deadline for filing congressional campaign fundraising reports for the first half of the year is Saturday.

Two Democrats - union ironworker Randy Bryce and Janesville School Board member Cathy Myers - have announced they will challenge Ryan next year.

Bryce announced his candidacy on June 19. His campaign said on July 5 that he had raised $430,000 over his first two weeks in the race. Myers announced her candidacy on June 22. Her campaign didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking fundraising numbers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.