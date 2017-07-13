Verizon data leaked online - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Verizon data leaked online

(CNN)  Verizon has confirmed the personal information of six-million customers was recently leaked online.
A cyber-security company named Upguard uncovered the issue.
They said it was caused by "human error."
Upguard alerted Verizon on June 13-- but the security hole was not closed until June 22.
Verizon said no loss or theft of customer information occurred.
Still -- Upguard advises Verizon customers to update their pin codes... And never use the same one twice.

