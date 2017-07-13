Flooding forces evacuation at Wisconsin mobile home park

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Flooding has forced the evacuation of a mobile home park in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says crews evacuated eight people and two dogs Wednesday from the Pleasant Prairie Mobile Home Park after rising waters from a nearby ditch flooded the park. No one was hurt.

Heavy thunderstorms are causing travel difficulties around southern Wisconsin because of flooding. Numerous municipalities are dealing with impassable streets. Amtrak had to suspend travel between Milwaukee and Chicago but service on the Hiawatha line resumed Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters say 6 1/2 inches of rain has fallen in Hales Corners with 6.7 inches at Bohners Lake in Racine County.

We Energies has restored power to 20,000 customers since early Wednesday. Fewer than 600 were without power by late afternoon.