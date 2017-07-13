Building a better burger

July is National Grilling Month. Tina Gilbertson with the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board to help us build a better burger with Wisconsin cheese.

This July the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) along with the Wisconsin Beef Council plan to help you beat the heat this summer with easy and cheesy ideas for burgers on the grill.



Burgers are an all-time American favorite. Americans eat about 14 billion burgers a year - they account for about 60 percent of all sandwiches sold. If you put all of those burgers in a line, they would circle the earth more than 32 times.

Here are a few tips to make sure your burger takes the heat.

The Meat: You've heard it before - fat is flavor! It's also the key to a juicy burger. Choose a ground beef that is no more than 85 percent lean.

Perfect The Divot: Once you've formed your patty, press a small divot into the center. This will ensure even grilling and a perfectly flat finished burger.

Fire It Up: This is not the time for low and slow. Burgers like fast cooking over high heat.

Butter Burgers: A true creation of America's Dairyland, butter - topped burgers are a delicacy found throughout Wisconsin. To make your own, simply top your burger with a pat of butter while it's still on the grill (before you add your cheese).

More Cheese = Better Burger: A cheeseburger that skimps on the cheese? Now that's just sad. Budget 2 ounces of cheese per burger and you'll be hailed as a burger maestro in no time.

Give It A Rest: Resist the urge to dive right into your burger once you pull it off the grill. We know it's hard, but it's so worth it. Letting the meat rest will preserve its juiciness.

A 3-ounce serving of beef-about the size of an iPhone or a deck of cards-provides 10% or more of the Daily Value of 10 essential nutrients, including 25 grams of PROTEIN, which keeps you feeling satisfied. Top that with 2 ounces of cheese with another 14 grams of protein and 1/3 of the calcium you need very day, and you have a very nutrient rich food choice.

For a beautiful spread all about burgers check out the latest issue of Grate.Pair.Share from Wisconsin Cheese. Check it out at GratePairShare.com.