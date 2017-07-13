Packers nab awards at 2017 ESPYS

The best and brightest in the sports world converged in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for the 2017 ESPYS.

The 25th annual show honoring the past year's top athletes and sports moments was hosted by Peyton Manning who humorously mocked his reputation as a control freak and an overexposed commercial pitchman in the retired NFL quarterback's opening monologue.

The night's winners included a few members of the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers won best NFL player and shared best play with then-Green Bay Packers teammate Jared Cook for Rodgers' dramatic dart to Cook during a playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Another Packer, Jordy Nelson, earned best comeback honors.

"All Packer fans and all Packer nation. Thank you very much. This is an award voted on by the fans. So, if you don't appreciate it, vote against me next time. But those who voted for me, thank you so much," said Rodgers.

Oklahoma City Thunder star and 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook won best male athlete at The ESPYS, while Olympic gymnast Simone Biles earned best female athlete honors Wednesday night.