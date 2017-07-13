State of emergency declared in southern Wisconsin

A state of emergency has been declared in southern Wisconsin after flooding rocked the area Wednesday.

Gov. Scott Walker posted executive order 248 Thursday morning, noting that a state of emergency exists in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

The National Guard had already been called in overnight Wednesday.

Authorities enforced a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. in Burlington, Wis. but urged people who live along the Fox River to evacuate before then if possible.