State of emergency declared in southern Wisconsin

A state of emergency has been declared in southern Wisconsin after flooding rocked the area Wednesday.
Gov. Scott Walker posted executive order 248 Thursday morning, noting that a state of emergency exists in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.
The National Guard had already been called in overnight Wednesday.
Authorities enforced a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. in Burlington, Wis. but urged people who live along the Fox River to evacuate before then if possible.
Declared a State of Emergency in response to severe weather and flooding in Burlington, WI pic.twitter.com/1TrdnPpA9z— Governor Walker (@GovWalker) July 13, 2017
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.