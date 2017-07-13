Gov. Walker calls in National Guard to help with flooded areas

Governor Walker's office says he has declared a State of Emergency for Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties following severe weather and flooding.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding,” Governor Walker said. “I have instructed state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to help those affected by the flooding and to continue to provide resources to assist with the response and recovery efforts. I thank the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and all state agencies for their coordinated response to this emergency.”

Governor Walker plans to get a first-hand look at the damage Thursday morning in Burlington.

The governor's office says many homes and businesses have been impacted. Sandbagging efforts continue.

********

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker has called up the National Guard to help Racine and Kenosha counties deal with extensive flood damage.

In Burlington, Police Chief Mark Anderson said Thursday the city's four bridges across the Fox River remain closed because of the high water level. Officials say the river appears to have crested at about 16 feet, more than 5 feet above flood stage.

Anderson says the flooding in Burlington is unprecedented. He says Walker is expected to tour the area Thursday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says roads and highways are closed throughout Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Waukesha counties.