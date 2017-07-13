DOT plans big changes for South Avenue

Some major changes may be coming to South Avenue (US-14) in coming years. The Wisconsin DOT is moving ahead with a plan to improve safety along a one mile stretch between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue.

The plan would create a four lane highway with a median and remove left turns from through traffic lanes. Intersections at West Avenue, 16th Street and Ward Avenue would be evaluated for roundabout construction to reduce traffic collisions. However, the plan as it stands would require the removal of several buildings along the way including two owned by Boyer's Budget Furniture, who have existed at their South Avenue location for over 50 years.

"We're going to have to look for a new location," said owner Rick Boyer. "I like the south side, I like this end of town. Close to the hospital, the traffic count is incredible. Trying to find something with similar traffic count that we can afford will be our goal, that's for sure."

For more detailed information on the project from the DOT and a chance to give constructive comments or suggestions, use this link.

Construction is not expected to begin until 2022.