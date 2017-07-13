Toyota donates $3300 to Outdoor Recreation Alliance

La Crosse's Outdoor Recreation Alliance received a $3300 donation this morning from a local car dealership.

Each month, an employee from Toyota of La Crosse picks a charity of their choice for donation, part of the "Toyota Cares" program. For June, Outdoor Recreation Alliance was chosen by an employee who was also a former volunteer. That organization is partly responsible for maintaining trails in Upper Hixon and advocating outdoor recreation in the area.

"This money will go into a couple of different projects that we have," said Executive Director Jeffery Worrell. "A lot of money and effort is required for the trail maintenance that we do and for building new trails and creating new trails. A great deal of our donations go into our trails work."

Donation amounts are based on auto sales per month. For July, a donation will be made to "Holmen's Hope", a community meal service program that began in 2010.