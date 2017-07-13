Fitzgerald: Legislation likely to help lure Foxconn - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Fitzgerald: Legislation likely to help lure Foxconn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The Wisconsin Senate's top Republican says the Legislature may have to pass a bill to help induce a Taiwanese technology company bring a plant to Wisconsin.

Foxconn, best known for making Apple's iPhone, is looking to build a display panel factory in the U.S. with several states in the running.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he "can't imagine" the state wouldn't do something to compete for Foxconn's plant. But he said doesn't know what that would look like.

Fitzgerald also told the newspaper he attended a barbecue Tuesday night at Gov. Scott Walker's official residence at which Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou was a guest.

