Wisconsin woman charged in health care fraud take-down

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has charged a Hartford therapist as part of a national health care fraud takedown.

U.S. prosecutors announced Thursday that they've charged more than 400 people with participating in health care fraud and opioid scams totaling $1.3 billion in false billing.

Schimel said in a news release Thursday that the state Justice Department has filed 10 felony counts of medical assistance fraud against Sharon N. Medina in Dane County Circuit Court. Schimel said Medina allegedly fabricated dates of service and submitted claims for services that weren't delivered between 2013 and 2015 when she was a Medicaid provider.

Online court records show Medina was charged Tuesday. The records did not list a defense attorney.

