One killed in Jackson County crash

One person was killed early Thursday morning on I-94 in Black River Falls.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, shortly after 1 a.m., they were contacted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department to respond to a single, car crash.

Officials said a 21-year-old Madison man was traveling onto the eastbound ramp of I-94 at Highway 54 and traveled sideways into the gore area, which is the area between the off-ramp and the highway.

They said his car went air-born over the eastbound lanes of I-94, landed on the guard rail in the median, traveled across the westbound lanes and rolled into the westbound gore area.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said he was dead upon arrival. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.