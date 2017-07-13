WisCorps Inclusive Team wraps up four week session

Young adults with and without disabilities have spent the past four weeks improving the outdoors in La Crosse.

Andrea Frisch, Inclusive Program Coordinator said she's very proud of all they've accomplished and the love they possess for the community.

"I have a crew of really hardworking crew members. Who are really tenacious and take on any challenge with one hundred and ten percent," said Frisch.

Frisch has managed a team of seven, including herself, an assistant crew leader and five team members. While they've completed numerous projects in the La Crosse area together during the day, they've also been living under the same roof.

"It's challenging of course, putting a group of strangers in a house together sounds like a Real World episode, but you know, we work really hard. We take each others strengths and try to put them together," added Frisch.

Here are some of the tasks the crew completed:

Planted a pollinator garden at Chad Erickson Memorial Park

Built an ADA compliant raised bed out of pallets at the Myrick Center

Helped community members by building multiple raised beds, some of them with recycled 55 gallon plastic barrels

Built a 4x4 raised garden for a community member on the Northside

Conducted trail maintenance for the prairie trail at Myrick, making them ADA accessible

Megan Walsch, a Holmen resident recently graduated from Western Technical College and said it's been exciting to meet new people and make a difference in the community.

"My friends on Spachat and Facebook, they show pictures of it and I can be like, 'Oh, we did that!' And it's just really fun," said Walsch.

Their final project? Moving boulders at Chad Erickson Park to reduce erosion by the foot bridge.

"If you're going to go and help, what people have given to you. Why not do it," added Walsch, stressing just how important it is to give back to the community.

The inclusive crew is supported through a community initiative award from the Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Foundation Fund at The La Crosse Community Foundation.

