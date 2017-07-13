Local Legion stars look ahead to all-star game at Miller Park

The playoffs will arrive next week for most of the area's legion baseball teams.

But a few select players will get a chance to play in a premier event at the end of the season.

Eight area players have been chosen to play in the annual American Legion All-Star game at Miller Park.

48 players have been selected statewide.

Wisconsin is the only state to have it's legion all-star game played at a Major League stadium.

"With the local talent, I knew there was a lot of good guys in this area and now that we all get to go down and show that, it's pretty cool. It's going to be fun. Miller Park is a beautiful stadium and I'm looking forward to it," said Zach Earll, who plays for the Onalaska Legion.

"It's awesome to play at Miller Park. I've been a Brewers fan my whole life. Just to emphasize, playing with guys that I've played against my whole life and ending on this road together, it's going to be pretty fun," said Dalton Hoff from the La Crosse Northstars.

Other La Crosse area players selected include Jordy Albrecht (Tomah), Austin Bruand (Holmen), Kyle Gilbertson (La Crosse), Tommy Johnson (North Crawford), Chas Sagedahl (PdC) and Kory Vold (Viroqua).

The Legion All-Star Game is August 13 right after the Brewers game that day.