Return of Old Style beer - for now

Oktoberfest is a La Crosse Tradition. It has been since 1961. And for much of that history, the G. Heileman Brewing Company was part of that tradition, providing Old Style beer.

But when the brewery changed hands, eventually, so did the Old Style label. And that beer was not produced in La Crosse anymore - until last year. That's when an Oktoberfest beer with the Old Style name rolled off the line at City Brewery.

The return of that beer again this year has one man thinking about the revival of another tradition.

"Old Style Oktoberfest" will become available July 31 for purchase. It's a limited edition beer available at Festival Foods and other retailers.