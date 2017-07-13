Chill search the globe to fill roster

The Coulee Region Chill are planting the seeds of success in hopes that they bare fruit once the season starts this fall.

The Chill is hosting their annual tryout camp this week.

This is the biggest week of the off season for the team.

Close to 200 players are competing and hoping to impress the coaching staff

Roughly half of the Chill's roster spots are already accounted for next season.

That leaves just 10 to 12 spots available, which means the competition is pretty intense this week.

"We've got some players here from all over the world. We've got some local talent. We've got talent from Canada, United States. We've got kids here from Poland, Russia, Belarus and Sweden. The talent level is good. This is the culmination of six months of recruiting. The talent level is good and we're hoping we can find 30 solid players out of here," said head coach Ryan Egan.

The first round of cuts will come after Thursday night's games.

The camp wraps up Sunday with an all-star game at Green Island Ice Arena.

The entire camp is open to the public.