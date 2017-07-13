La Crosse City Council approves funds for Memorial Pool renovation

Since Memorial Pool was closed prior to the 2016 summer season due to maintenance problems, parents and neighborhood groups have spoken out often about what they would like the city to do.

Options include rebuilding Memorial Pool at its current location or building a larger aquatic center at another location.

On July 6 the Finance and Personnel Committee voted to rebuild Memorial Pool at the current location and on July 13 the City Council agreed.

Before the vote, the council heard from those urging reconsideration of the location, and further discussion about a larger scale facility that would offer year-round access.

Local business owner Chip Schilling thinks that an indoor pool that offers year-round service may be of more use to the community, "It's more of just a recreational pool." Describes Schilling, "It's just for a very short amount of time in the year, whereas an indoor pool would be open year round for all those activities."

The council rejected the suggestion of an indoor pool, voting to keep it on a smaller scale and to release funds for work to begin.

