A report finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids, sometimes double the recommended amounts

A new report by a leading medical journal finds Mayo Clinic had been overprescribing opioids after surgery, in some cases giving patients double the recommended amounts.

The study in the Annals of Surgery finds that in a majority of cases between 2013 to 2015, Mayo clinicians exceeded Minnesota's proposed prescribing guidelines by almost twice the amount.

This is getting a lot of attention considering the staggering number of opioid-related deaths in the United States. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control said the rate of opioid deaths has quadrupled in the past 17 years.

The prescriptions varied among Mayo's three campuses as well -- for example, Minnesota guidelines recommend 27 oxycodone pills of 5 mg. But patients in Rochester were, on average, prescribed 40 pills. In Arizona and Florida, the numbers jumped to 50 and 60 respectively.

One of the report's co-authors said there has been such a focus at the national level of ensuring patients have no pain, which causes overprescribing.

Mayo officials said they are working now to reduce the number of opioid prescriptions by using a tiered approach for specific surgeries.

And Mayo contends that state prescribing guidelines aren't appropriate for all cases.

