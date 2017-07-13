DOT holds public involvement meeting regarding changes to South Avenue

Changes to make South Avenue in La Crosse safer may be in store for the coming years.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is moving ahead with a plan to improve safety along a one-mile stretch between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue.

The DOT held a public involvement meeting on July 13 to present their plan, giving the public a chance to learn about proposed changes and voice their concerns.

Officials propose four possible plans, each with a focus on reducing collisions and making the road more safe for everyone.

Wisconsin DOT Project Manager, Craig Fisher elaborated on the desire to alter the roadway, "It's a high crash roadway that is present, and so with a safety improvement project part of the project's purpose is to look at alternatives that would alleviate that situation and prevent that."

To learn more about the project or to voice concerns, visit the project's webpage.

