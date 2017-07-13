Coralville police warn of new scam

A new scam is possibly targeting families in preparation for the new school year.

Coralville police issued a warning on social media about the new phone scam where callers are pretending to try and get money for the police department.

"Subjects reported that they received a phone call from a person soliciting money for the local police department to support officers walking kids to school and purchasing back-to-school supplies for families," police said.

Police urge people that if they were to receive one of these calls to not provide any of their personal, financial, or contact information.