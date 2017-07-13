Coralville police warn of new scam

A new scam is possibly targeting families in preparation for the new school year.
Coralville police issued a warning on social media about the new phone scam where callers are pretending to try and get money for the police department.
"Subjects reported that they received a phone call from a person soliciting money for the local police department to support officers walking kids to school and purchasing back-to-school supplies for families," police said.
Police urge people that if they were to receive one of these calls to not provide any of their personal, financial, or contact information.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.