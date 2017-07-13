Jury awards damages against police in Madison civil suit

Thursday night a jury in Madison awarded millions of dollars in damages to the family of a woman who was shot and killed by police three years ago.

Madison police officers Justin Bailey and Gary Pihlaja shot and killed Ashley Dipiazza in May 2014.

The officers were cleared, but Dipiazza's family filed a civil lawsuit.

Earlier Thursday, jurors determined the officers used unreasonable force.

The jury awarded Dipiazza's family $4 million as compensatory damages, and $1.5 million in punitive damages against each officer, according to federal court records.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says he respects the jury's decision about unreasonable force, but in a statement, said, "I support our officers in this case and note that the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation fully investigated this matter and the Dane County district attorney previously cleared them of any criminal wrong doing."