Magic of Wonka comes to Appleseed Community Theatre

A movie that tempts the sweet tooth will inspire your imagination as a musical at La Crescent's Appleseed Community Theatre. Willy Wonka premieres next weekend at La Crescent High School.

Roald Dahl's timeless story of kids winning a trip to a legendary candy factory comes alive through music on the Appleseed stage. It opens Friday, July 21 and runs through Sunday July, 30 at the LHS Fine Arts Center. Evening performances are at 7 with afternoon matinees on Sundays at 2.

Tickets are available now at Quillin's and Merchant's Bank in La Crescent as well as Festival Foods in Onalaska and La Crosse. You can also get tickets online at their website.