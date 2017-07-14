OHS goes on musical adventure with Shrek

The classic tale of ogre meets princess comes to life on the Onalaska High School summer stage. Shrek the Musical runs July 14-15 at 7:30 in Onalaska's Claude C. Deck Performing Arts Center.

Collin Roes, who plays the title character, said he's looking forward to sharing the story about diversity and inclusiveness through the lens of the fairy tale mashup. He said fans of the Dreamworks films will enjoy a similar story with music giving the stage play something of a twist.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Call the box office at 783-4561 for more information.