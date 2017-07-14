Xcel Energy customers in Wisconsin to get small refund - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Xcel Energy customers in Wisconsin to get small refund

LA CROSSE, WI (AP) - -

Xcel Energy customers in Wisconsin should soon see a refund on their electricity bills, though they still face a possible rate increase in the coming year.

Wisconsin regulators have ordered the Minneapolis-based utility to refund about $9.4 million in excess revenues collected in 2016.

The exact amount of the credit for residential customers has yet to be determined, but the Public Service Commission estimates it would work out to an average of about $11.

Xcel has asked the PSC to approve a $24.7 million increase in electric revenues in 2018, and an additional $12 million in natural gas. That would translate roughly into $6 per month more on the average residential electric bill and $5.30 more on the average monthly gas bill.

