Ice cream shop to serve burnt ends BBQ flavor

An ice cream shop in Kansas City, Missouri is about to debut a very interesting new ice cream flavor.

Brace yourself.

The new Betty Rae's flavor has an unlikely tang to it, barbecue tang to be exact.

It features a sweet cream base, swirls of caramel, flavored barbecue sauce, and--wait for it--bits of beef candied in brown sugar.

That's right, burnt ends from a smoked brisket of beef, which are considered a delicacy.

The sauce and burnt ends come from a local barbecue restaurant.

The owner said he'd been experimenting with potential barbecue ice creams since he opened a few years ago, but never found the right one, until now.

He says people should keep and open mind.

"You say we're going to do a barbecue ice cream, everybody's like 'huh?' They have no reference point so it's totally new, and when they try it, you can see that experience on their face and they just love it. It's really great," David Friesen.

The owner has cooked up another idea: He's working on a barbecue sauce and chocolate combination.