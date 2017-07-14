WQOW - Multimedia Journalist

WQOW, the Emmy-award-winning ABC affiliate in Eau Claire, WI has an immediate opening for a passionate Multimedia Journalist to join our team. This is a full time position.

We want a creative storyteller who will fight for the lead story and showcase his or her work on multiple platforms every day, including television, web, mobile and social media. The ideal candidate must have a strong desire for news, with the ability to handle breaking news and live shots with confidence and ease.

This is the perfect job for an ambitious, aggressive, curious and motivated journalist. This is not a job for someone who expects “down time”. The successful candidate will have proven skills to develop sources, work a beat, and have solid writing and editing skills.

A degree in journalism or a related field is preferred, along with on-air television experience. Experience with AVID iNews and Media Composer is a bonus. A valid driver’s license and satisfactory driving record required.

In addition to producing stories for our evening television newscasts, you’ll produce content for our high-traffic website and social media platforms.

Send resume and video link to:

Dan Schillinger

News Director dschillinger@wqow.com

WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V employer.

WQOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement throughout the company. Visit www.Careesatquincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.