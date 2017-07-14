WXOW Part-Time Sports/News Videographer - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

WXOW Part-Time Sports/News Videographer

Posted:

WXOW, the Emmy-award-winning ABC affiliate in La Crosse, Wisconsin, is looking for a videographer to shoot and edit local sports and news for our daily newscasts and website.

Candidates must have experience shooting and editing video to professional standards and a basic knowledge of journalism.

Approximately 20 hours per week, including nights and weekends.

Send resume and a link to your reel to:

Scott Emerich

Sports Director semerich@wxow.com

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V

